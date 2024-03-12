Police: Six conspired to steal firearm leading to fatal apartment shooting

Darian Gonzalez, 29, died Jan. 2 around 9:40 p.m. at the Sanctuary Apartments, near Torrey Pines Drive and Smoke Ranch Road.

Police have accused six people of conspiring to steal a 29-year-old’s firearm leading to his fatal shooting at a northwest Las Vegas apartment.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Sanctuary Apartments, near Torrey Pines Drive and Smoke Ranch Road, around 9:40 p.m. Jan 2.

Darian Gonzalez was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds.

Since then, six people have been arrested in connection with the shooting on charges of open murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. Javier Galvan, 21, David Valle, 18, Prseyus Dennis, 18, Juan Galvan, 18, and Dewey Arredondo, 17, have been identified by police and jail booking logs.

In addition, a 15-year-old girl was arrested last week as the sixth person tied to the shooting, police said.

In a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant for Valle, police said they had learned of a plan to rob Gonzalez of an AR pistol and that he was shot during the robbery.

Witnesses reported seeing several people running from an apartment in the complex after the shooting.

Valle went to nearby MountainView Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the leg. The injury was not life threatening.

According to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant, Valle and Dennis provided police with inconsistent statements about what happened at the apartment.

Using doorbell cameras and Instagram messages, police determined that several people were at Gonzalez’s apartment the evening of the shooting.

Multiple people posted videos on social media of themselves with firearms from the apartment before the shooting, police said.

Witnesses said Gonzalez was also armed with firearm, according to the warrant.

About an hour before the shooting, a message sent to Valle asked, “Does the ar p got bullets in it?” referring to the AR pistol that was later stolen. The warrant redacts who sent the message to Valle.

After the shooting, an Instagram message was sent saying, “you both have to stick to the same story,” according to the warrant.

Instagram messages included in the warrant from after the shooting, which redact the sender say, “I have good lawyers,” and “So it won’t be no 5 years.”

Arredondo and Juan Galvan appeared in court Tuesday. Javier Galvan, Valle and Dennis are due in court March 21. All remain in custody.

