Police: Social media posts, phone video ties teen to December killing

Jayda Jones (Metropolitan Police Department)

Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A fight between several people at a central Las Vegas Valley apartment led to gunfire and the killing of one man in December, police said.

On Dec. 1, 31-year-old Dijon Snowden died after being shot multiple times at his apartment around 7:55 p.m. in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street, near East Twain Avenue and South University Center Drive.

Several people were at the apartment when a fight broke out between a smaller group. One person pulled out a handgun and fired, striking Snowden and a woman whose injuries were not life threatening, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

On Tuesday, police arrested Jayda Jones in connection with the shooting.

Jones was identified as the shooter after police talked with witnesses and reviewed phone video taken at the apartment prior to the shooting. Jones’ social media posts from months before the shooting showed him wearing clothing that matched the person witnesses identified from video as the shooter, according to the report.

Two weeks before Jones’ arrest, the gun used to shoot Snowden was recovered at the Rio in the possession of another person. Jones posted a video of himself with the same handgun prior to the shooting, according to the report.

After his arrest Jones claimed the shooting was accidental and then refused to answer any more questions from police.

Court records show Jones has been charged with open murder and attempted murder.

Jones is due in court on Monday and remained in custody without bail.

