79°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Police: Social media posts, phone video ties teen to December killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 21, 2023 - 5:43 pm
 
Jayda Jones (Metropolitan Police Department)
Jayda Jones (Metropolitan Police Department)
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street on Thursday, ...
Metropolitan police investigate a homicide in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

A fight between several people at a central Las Vegas Valley apartment led to gunfire and the killing of one man in December, police said.

On Dec. 1, 31-year-old Dijon Snowden died after being shot multiple times at his apartment around 7:55 p.m. in the 3800 block of Royal Crest Street, near East Twain Avenue and South University Center Drive.

Several people were at the apartment when a fight broke out between a smaller group. One person pulled out a handgun and fired, striking Snowden and a woman whose injuries were not life threatening, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

On Tuesday, police arrested Jayda Jones in connection with the shooting.

Jones was identified as the shooter after police talked with witnesses and reviewed phone video taken at the apartment prior to the shooting. Jones’ social media posts from months before the shooting showed him wearing clothing that matched the person witnesses identified from video as the shooter, according to the report.

Two weeks before Jones’ arrest, the gun used to shoot Snowden was recovered at the Rio in the possession of another person. Jones posted a video of himself with the same handgun prior to the shooting, according to the report.

After his arrest Jones claimed the shooting was accidental and then refused to answer any more questions from police.

Court records show Jones has been charged with open murder and attempted murder.

Jones is due in court on Monday and remained in custody without bail.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Raiders owner rips Oakland Athletics’ likely move to Las Vegas
Raiders owner rips Oakland Athletics’ likely move to Las Vegas
2
Major-league deal: A’s to purchase land near Strip for new ballpark
Major-league deal: A’s to purchase land near Strip for new ballpark
3
A’s asking for $500M from public for Las Vegas ballpark
A’s asking for $500M from public for Las Vegas ballpark
4
Lake Mead projected to rise more than 20 feet after wet winter
Lake Mead projected to rise more than 20 feet after wet winter
5
VICTOR JOECKS: A’s new Las Vegas ballpark shouldn’t receive a taxpayer subsidy
VICTOR JOECKS: A’s new Las Vegas ballpark shouldn’t receive a taxpayer subsidy
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Teen arrested in fatal central Las Vegas shooting
Teen arrested in fatal central Las Vegas shooting
Man charged with murder after fatal garage shooting
Man charged with murder after fatal garage shooting
Man jailed in connection with east valley homicide
Man jailed in connection with east valley homicide
North Las Vegas bus stop killing was self-defense, police say
North Las Vegas bus stop killing was self-defense, police say
Man shot, killed during dispute at east Las Vegas apartment complex
Man shot, killed during dispute at east Las Vegas apartment complex
Man arrested after fatal shooting at gas station in January
Man arrested after fatal shooting at gas station in January