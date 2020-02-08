Police still searching for shooter in North Las Vegas killing

North Las Vegas police are asking for help identifying the shooter in the January fatal shooting of Sidney McKnight, 25, who was found dead near Ann Road and Clayton Street.

A North Las Vegas police vehicle. (Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A month after a 25-year-old man was found fatally shot in a North Las Vegas residential area, police still are searching for the shooter.

About 5 a.m. Jan. 8, a 911 caller reported seeing a man “passed out” on the 5600 block of Indian Springs Street, near Ann Road and Clayton Street, North Las Vegas Police Department spokesman Eric Leavitt has said. When officers arrived, they found 25-year-old Sidney McKnight suffering from a gunshot wound.

The department on Friday evening released a press release asking for the public’s help identifying the shooter in McKnight’s killing.

Since the killing, detectives have determined that McKnight lived in the “surrounding neighborhood.” Witnesses in the area reported hearing gunshots some time between 2 a.m. and 2:30 a.m., but the witnesses did not report the shots, the release said.

“Detectives are still working on a motive for the homicide and are working around the clock attempting to identify a suspect at this time,” the release said.

McKnight was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound to the head, and his death was ruled a homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call North Las Vegas police at 702-633-9111, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

