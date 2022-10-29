Police suspect foul play after man found dead in apartment

The man was found around 12:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police suspect foul play in the death of a man found Friday in an apartment in the north Las Vegas Valley.

At around 12:20 p.m., police responded to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue, near North Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Carey Avenue, after a report of a dead body.

A man was found dead and evidence in the room indicated foul play. Homicide detectives were called, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The man had not been seen for some time and was found by a property maintenance worker who was doing a welfare check at the apartment, police said.

No further information was available.

Anyone with information can call police at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, call 702-828-3521 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

