58°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Police: Suspect in Las Vegas killing had monthslong fight with victim

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 10, 2023 - 10:36 am
 
Theodore Pafundi (Metropolitan Police Department)
Theodore Pafundi (Metropolitan Police Department)

A murder suspect told police that he wanted to shoot the victim after months of fighting over his girlfriend.

Theodore Pafundi, 38, was arrested Saturday and booked on a murder charge in the Friday shooting death.

The suspect told police that he shot a man who he believed may have been dating his girlfriend of 12 years, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department. The report was released Tuesday.

Pafundi said the other man punched him in the face at a mobile home park on the 800 block of North Lamb Boulevard before Pafundi opened fire, shooting the man five times with a Glock 19, according to the report.

Chad Jensen, 46, of Henderson, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

“Theodore said he ‘snapped’, and ‘maybe deep down I wanted to shoot this guy,’” police wrote in the report.

Pafundi said he tried to drive off after the shooting, but officers had blocked the entrance to the mobile home park.

He is being held without bail and is expected to appear in court again Thursday.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
Casino landlord closes buyout of MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay
2
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
$6.4M table game jackpot hits at Las Vegas Strip casino
3
Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
Raiders’ opponents for 2023 schedule officially set
4
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
Desert Oasis student’s cause of death released
5
Off-Strip casinos are full of security, so how do they keep getting robbed?
Off-Strip casinos are full of security, so how do they keep getting robbed?
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Woman found shot dead in downtown home
By / RJ

Police said they believe someone shot and killed a woman in her downtown Las Vegas residence on Sunday evening, according to a news release.

More stories for you
Arrest made in apartment complex killing
Arrest made in apartment complex killing
Man accused of killing girlfriend’s sister with rifle, report says
Man accused of killing girlfriend’s sister with rifle, report says
Lombardo says slain officer did everything right: ‘Sometimes evil overcomes’
Lombardo says slain officer did everything right: ‘Sometimes evil overcomes’
Police link teen to November killing
Police link teen to November killing
Henderson police identify officer who opened fire
Henderson police identify officer who opened fire
Homicide numbers down since 2021, but fights continue to be deadly
Homicide numbers down since 2021, but fights continue to be deadly