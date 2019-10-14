Police suspect man found dead in car was victim of drug-related shooting

Las Vegas police suspect that a man who was found dead on Sunday in a parked car in east Las Vegas was killed in a drug-related shooting.

Police investigate a man found dead Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at an apartment complex at 3050 S. Nellis Blvd. in Las Vegas. (James Schaeffer/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police suspect that a man who was found dead on Sunday in a parked car in east Las Vegas was killed in a drug-related shooting.

Just before 2:45 p.m., someone called 911 asking for help after finding an injured man inside a car at The Boulevard Apartment Homes, 3050 S. Nellis Blvd., according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Detectives believe that the man was shot while sitting in the driver’s seat by an unidentified passenger, although a description of the shooter was not available on Monday, according to Metro. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details have been released. It was unclear how long the man had been in the car before he was found.

He will be identified publicly by the Clark County coroner’s office after his family has been notified of his death, which marked the 80th homicide investigated this year by Metro, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Anyone with information about the shooting may contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.