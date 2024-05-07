85°F
Homicides

Police: Teen dead from gunshot, another arrested in central Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 7, 2024 - 2:39 pm
 
Updated May 7, 2024 - 2:50 pm

One teen was is dead from a gunshot wound and another was booked on suspicion of open murder after a shooting in central Las Vegas early Tuesday.

The shooting occurred in the 1600 block of East St. Louis Avenue, east of Maryland Parkway, in the early hours, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release.

A 17-year-old told his father that he had shot his friend at an unknown location. The father called police dispatchers about 4:08 a.m. and officers determined the location of the shooting. Officers canvassed the neighborhood and located a victim suffering from an apparent gunshot would. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metro homicide detectives have determined that the 17- year-old male shot the victim intentionally, the release said. The juvenile was arrested and booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of open murder.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact Metro’s homicide section at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

