Police: Teen with gang ties bragged about being ‘up on the scoreboard’ after killing

Jayden Collins, 16, was found fatally shot outside a northeast Las Vegas Valley home that had just hosted a large gathering.

The Metropolitan Police Department responded to a homicide in the 5600 block of North Bonita Vista Street in the northwest Las Vegas Valley on Aug. 5, 2025. (Bryan Horwath/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police say a teenager with gang ties accused of fatally shooting another boy at a Las Vegas house party later boasted on social media about “being up on the scoreboard.”

Elijah Belt-Campbell, 17, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder, the Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday. At the time of his arrest, Belt-Campbell, a lifeguard at Golden Nugget, was on probation under the Department of Juvenile Services, according to his arrest report.

The charge stems from the Aug. 5 killing of 16-year-old Jayden Collins of North Las Vegas. Officers found Collins’ body outside a home in the 5600 block of North Bonita Vista Street shortly after a large house party had taken place, police said.

An autopsy determined Collins had been shot three times. Investigators also reported finding a handgun in his waistband.

According to the report, Collins was a member of a gang known as “Don’t Fear None” and had previously made negative remarks about a member of the rival group “2100 Infantz.” Investigators alleged that those comments led several people to confront him after the party and open fire.

While interviewing partygoers and those who knew Collins, detectives compiled a list of Instagram accounts belonging to individuals believed to have hosted or promoted the party online. They also obtained warrants to investigate accounts involved in a group chat discussion about Collins’ killing.

“Detectives observed several messages where other Instagram accounts made jokes about Jayden’s death,” the report said. “Several references were made about ‘being up on the scoreboard,’ which is a phrase used by gangs as a competitive metaphor, stating that they are ‘winning’ against their opposition. Usually refers to violent acts such as retaliation shooting, injuring or killing someone.”

Officers noted that profiles belonging to Belt-Campbell participated in these exchanges.

The day of the shooting, Belt-Campbell asked in the chat for .40 caliber cartridges, which police said is the type of ammunition Collins was shot with. After the shooting, additional messages sent by Belt-Campbell indicated he had a firearm and was trying to get rid of it, police reported.

Police said that Belt-Campbell later admitted that he shot Collins “due to Jayden being a DNF gang member.” He also told police that he was a “2300” affiliate, explaining that members of his gang are friends with the members of “2100.”

Belt-Campbell, who according to online records is being held without bail, is due in court again on Sept. 30.

