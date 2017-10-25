Police think deadly Las Vegas shootout linked to drug deal

One man is dead and another is in critical condition Tuesday night after a shootout in central Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Police investigate a deadly shooting at 1135 E. Desert Inn Road on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. Max Michor/Las Vegas Review-Joiurnal

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. at 1135 E. Desert Inn Road, near Maryland Parkway, according to Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon.

Homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said the two men who were shot pulled into the parking lot in a pickup and were approached by a third man.

There was an altercation, McGrath said, and two of the men opened fire. The man who approached the truck fled in an alley, firing shots back at the truck as he ran.

Here's the briefing from Homicide Lt. Dan Mcgrath at the scene. pic.twitter.com/oLQqaxpY0w — Max Michor (@MaxMichor) October 25, 2017

One of the men died at the scene. McGrath said he appears to be in his early or mid-20s. The other was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center with five gunshot wounds.

McGrath said at least 15 shots were fired during the shootout, and several businesses in the area were struck by stray bullets.

The shooting might have stemmed from a narcotics deal, McGrath said.

