Police to discuss LVAC shooting that left 1 dead, injured 3

Edgar Quinonez was a manager for Las Vegas Athletic Clubs. The company mourned his death in social media posts on Saturday, a day after a deadly shooting at the LVAC gym at 1725 N. Rainbow Boulevard (photo courtesy April Dianna).

The Metropolitan Police Department plans to meet with reporters on Monday to provide additional details about what happened at Las Vegas Athletic Clubs — located at 725 N. Rainbow Boulevard — when a gunman opened fire, killing an employee and striking others. The gym, which is near West Lake Mead Boulevard, has since reopened.

Police have previously said that officers shot and killed the suspect as he tried to leave the property.

One person, later identified as gym manager Edgar Quinonez, was dead inside the center, Walsh said. The people who were wounded were being treated for injuries that police believed came from the gunfire from the shooter, he added.

During the news conference, Metro is expected to share body camera footage from the shooting.

‘Kind to everyone’

April Dianna, 31, dated Quinonez years ago, and said the two kept in touch. Dianna struggled to process the news of his death.

“He was a great guy,” Dianna said. “He was very kind to everyone, and he was a very hardworking person.”

Dianna added that Quinonez grew up in Las Vegas, loving the Vegas Golden Knights and all things sports.

Another friend, Alejando Perez, called Quionez a “super positive person.” He said they met when he helped sign him up for a gym membership in 2016.

Two days after the shooting, Metro identified Kaid Urban, 29; Skeeter Black, 44; and Aaron Javier, 37, of the Bolden Area Command, as the officers who took down the gunman as he ran out of the building.

Urban has been employed with the department since 2020, Black has been employed with the department since 2015, and Javier since 2016, according to Metro.

