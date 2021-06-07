Police to provide ‘significant’ update on unidentified boy found dead

Las Vegas police are expected to provide a “significant update” Monday afternoon on the death of an unidentified boy whose remains were found by hikers on May 28.

An FBI poster sent on Twitter about John "Little Zion" Doe on Saturday, June 5, 2021. (Twitter)

The 3 p.m. press conference will be livestreamed here.

The boy, whom police have referred to as John “Little Zion” Doe, was found near the Mountain Springs Trailhead off of state Route 160, between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

He was believed to be Hispanic, about 8 to 12 years old, 4 feet 11 inches tall and 123 pounds. Because of where his body was found, police have said he may have lived in Las Vegas, Pahrump, or other nearby cities, including Baker, California.

Since the discovery, police have fielded hundreds of tips, working to identify the boy, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

The FBI on Saturday began a nationwide social media campaign, seeking information on his death.

