Police to release more information on death of NHP trooper

Micah May, a married father of two and 13-year Highway Patrol veteran, died on Thursday, two days after he was struck by a stolen car during a vehicle pursuit.

Trooper Micah May (Nevada Highway Patrol)

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada Highway Patrol and Nevada Department of Public Safety will hold a press conference Monday afternoon to provide more information about the events that led to the death of trooper Micah May last Tuesday.

The press conference, scheduled for 3:30 p.m., can be seen here at reviewjournal.com.

Earlier Monday, the Clark County Coroner’s office ruled on the official cause and manner of death for May.

May, 46, died of blunt trauma. His death was ruled a homicide.

The married father of two and 13-year Highway Patrol veteran died on Thursday, two days after he was struck by a stolen car during a vehicle pursuit on Interstate 15.

May, of Henderson, was deploying stop sticks when he was hit on Tuesday. The stop sticks were meant to pierce the tires of the stolen vehicle that authorities were pursuing.

After impact, troopers were able to stop the stolen car. Law enforcement then opened fire at the scene, near the Sahara Avenue exit, Highway Patrol has said. The carjacking suspect died at the scene.

The coroner’s office later identified him as Douglas Claiborne, 60. He died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso. His death was ruled a homicide. The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the Highway Patrol shooting.

May was airlifted from the scene to University Medical Center in critical condition. He remained there until his death Thursday night.

On Sunday, first responders from agencies across the valley as well as community members looked on as May’s body was taken from the Clark County coroner’s office to the Palm mortuary downtown, located at 1325 N. Main St.

Troopers could be seen saluting the procession Sunday afternoon as it pulled into the mortuary from Main Street.

The Sunday procession followed a shorter procession on Saturday, when May’s body was carried from University Medical Center to the coroner’s office.

In the coming days, Highway Patrol plans to park May’s patrol vehicle at Police Memorial Park, located at 3250 Metro Academy Way in northwest Las Vegas, so the public can visit and pay respects.

A candlelight vigil is planned for 6 p.m. Tuesday at the park.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.