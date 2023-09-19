Police to update retired police chief’s hit-and-run killing Tuesday

Probst, 64, was killed in a shocking incident captured on video.

Andreas Probst (Crystal Probst)

Las Vegas police are set to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the hit-and-run killing of Andreas Probst.

Probst, 64, was the retired California police chief whose death was seen in a shocking video featuring two males laughing while ramming him from behind, killing him.

Probst’s family will also be speaking at the press conference, which is set for 4:30 p.m. at the Metropolitan Police Department’s headquarters.

