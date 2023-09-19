93°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Homicides

Police to update retired police chief’s hit-and-run killing Tuesday

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 19, 2023 - 3:27 pm
 
Andreas Probst (Crystal Probst)
Andreas Probst (Crystal Probst)

Las Vegas police are set to provide an update Tuesday afternoon on the hit-and-run killing of Andreas Probst.

Probst, 64, was the retired California police chief whose death was seen in a shocking video featuring two males laughing while ramming him from behind, killing him.

Probst’s family will also be speaking at the press conference, which is set for 4:30 p.m. at the Metropolitan Police Department’s headquarters.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
Analyst: MGM losing $4.2M-$8.4M a day because of cyberattack
2
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
Retired police chief’s death a homicide after video emerges, police say
3
Prosecutors want teen hit-and-run murder suspect tried as adult
Prosecutors want teen hit-and-run murder suspect tried as adult
4
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
Viral video of cyclist’s killing sparks outrage, attacks on RJ
5
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Retired police chief killed in hit-and-run remembered for laugh, love of coffee
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Public hearing planned next month on legalization of sidewalk vending
Public hearing planned next month on legalization of sidewalk vending
Regulators urged to reconsider statewide rate for NV Energy natural disaster plan
Regulators urged to reconsider statewide rate for NV Energy natural disaster plan
Dog, cat owners in Las Vegas could soon be required to microchip their pets
Dog, cat owners in Las Vegas could soon be required to microchip their pets
See the latest glimpse at Sphere’s ‘Postcard From Earth’
See the latest glimpse at Sphere’s ‘Postcard From Earth’
CCSD educator named ‘Nevada Teacher of the Year’
CCSD educator named ‘Nevada Teacher of the Year’
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino
$1.5M slots jackpot hits at downtown Las Vegas casino