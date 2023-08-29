108°F
Homicides

Police: Vape pen dispute led to fatal shooting of homeless woman

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 29, 2023 - 4:21 pm
 
Sean Harrison (Metropolitan Police Department)
Sean Harrison (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police have accused a man of fatally shooting a homeless woman in the southeast Las Vegas Valley while she slept in her tent because she stopped him from looking for his vape pen.

Sean Harrison, 38, has been charged with open murder in connection with the fatal shooting of 39-year-old Talia Lomiga.

On Aug. 19 at around 9:45 p.m., police responded to a shooting at a tent near Sloan Lane and Ruby Creek Drive. A woman, later identified as Lomiga, was found with multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that Harrison had been at Lomiga’s tent earlier in the day and got into an argument with her because he said he had left a vape pen in her tent and she would not let him back in to get it, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest warrant.

Harrison told Lomiga he would be back, according to police, and was seen with a handgun in a holster in his waistband. A woman who was in the tent with Lomiga while they slept told police she woke up to the sound of gunshots and saw Lomiga had been shot.

Police arrested Harrison on Aug. 22, and he remains in custody without bail. Court records show he had been previously arrested on charges of attempted murder and burglary.

Harrison is due in court on Sept. 27.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

