Homicides

Police: Woman facing two counts of murder after mother, daughter strangled in North Las Vegas

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
September 20, 2023 - 6:25 pm
 
Updated September 21, 2023 - 10:29 am
Rosemary Meza (North Las Vegas Police Department)
Police have accused a woman of murder in connection with the strangling of a mother and daughter in North Las Vegas this week.

Rosemary Meza, 37, faces two counts of open murder, according to a Wednesday statement from the North Las Vegas Police Department.

On Monday around 6:10 p.m., a woman in her 50s was found unconscious near East Cartier Avenue and Magnet Street. She was taken to North Vista Hospital where she died, according to the statement.

Police said surveillance video showed a vehicle dumping the body.

Later on Monday, that vehicle was in a crash on North Fifth Street, near Alexander Road. Police connected the vehicle to a woman in her 20s who was found dead Tuesday morning at an apartment in the 2400 block of Carroll Street.

Meza, the driver of the vehicle, was arrested and booked into custody.

The Clark County coroner’s office said Alyssa Valdovinos, 26, of North Las Vegas, was strangled and died in her mother’s home. Norma Rios Valdovinos, 58, also was strangled, and died at North Vista.

Meza is due in court Thursday, court records show.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on X.

