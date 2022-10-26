73°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
oct-1
jeff_german
Homicides

Police: Woman slain in southwest Valley, daughter, 28, accused in killing

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2022 - 6:36 am
 
Updated October 26, 2022 - 4:07 pm
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

A woman was slain in southwest Las Vegas and her daughter was taken into custody in California on suspicion of the woman’s murder, police said.

Hend Bustami, 28, was identified by the Metropolitan Police Department as being the accused killer. She was arrested near Barstow, California, a few hours after the killing, police said in a statement.

The slaying occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 10000 block of June Flower Drive, near South Jones Boulevard and West Cactus Avenue, according to Metro Lt. Dave Valenta.

“At approximately 2:30 in the morning, a 911 dispatcher received a phone call from a frantic female stating that her mother was dead,” Valenta said at the scene Wednesday morning. “Then the line was disconnected.”

Officers arrived at the home to find a bloody scene and an unidentified 62-year-old woman suffering from “multiple deep lacerations,” Valenta said.

Bustami, who will be extradited back to Clark County, will face a charge of open murder, according to Metro.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter. Digital content producer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.

MOST READ
1
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
Henderson neighborhood, home to celebs, opens new $5M park
2
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
Tilman Fertitta pulls demolition permits for Strip buildings
3
CARTOONS: Democrats don’t care about this presidential quid pro quo
CARTOONS: Democrats don’t care about this presidential quid pro quo
4
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
Las Vegas steakhouse named among world’s top restaurants by Tripadvisor
5
$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
$288K table game jackpot hits on Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST