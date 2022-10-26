Police: Woman slain in southwest Valley, daughter, 28, accused in killing

The slaying occurred on the 10000 block of June Flower Drive, near South Jones Boulevard and West Cactus Avenue.

A woman was slain in southwest Las Vegas and her daughter was taken into custody in California on suspicion of the woman’s murder, police said.

Hend Bustami, 28, was identified by the Metropolitan Police Department as being the accused killer. She was arrested near Barstow, California, a few hours after the killing, police said in a statement.

The slaying occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 10000 block of June Flower Drive, near South Jones Boulevard and West Cactus Avenue, according to Metro Lt. Dave Valenta.

“At approximately 2:30 in the morning, a 911 dispatcher received a phone call from a frantic female stating that her mother was dead,” Valenta said at the scene Wednesday morning. “Then the line was disconnected.”

Officers arrived at the home to find a bloody scene and an unidentified 62-year-old woman suffering from “multiple deep lacerations,” Valenta said.

Bustami, who will be extradited back to Clark County, will face a charge of open murder, according to Metro.

