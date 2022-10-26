68°F
Homicides

Police: Woman slain in southwest Valley, daughter arrested in Barstow

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 26, 2022 - 6:36 am
 
Updated October 26, 2022 - 11:38 am
A woman was slain in southwest Las Vegas and her daughter was taken into custody in California on suspicion of the woman’s murder, police said.

The slaying occurred just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on the 10000 block of June Flower Drive, near South Jones Boulevard and West Cactus Avenue, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dave Valenta.

“At approximately 2:30 in the morning, a 911 dispatcher received a phone call from a frantic female stating that her mother was dead,” Valenta said at the scene Wednesday morning. “Then the line was disconnected.”

Officers arrived at the home to find a bloody scene and an unidentified 62-year-old woman suffering from “multiple deep lacerations,” Valenta said.

Valenta said police started trying to find the woman’s 28-year-old daughter, who was tracked down in Barstow, California, and arrested by the California Highway Patrol at 5 a.m.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com or 561-324-6421. Follow @BrettClarkson_ on Twitter. Digital content producer Tony Garcia contributed to this report.

