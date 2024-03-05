Police: Woman’s social security card found in wallet of suspected killer

Dandre Owens (Metropolitan Police Department)

Police said they found the social security card of a 29-year-old woman in the wallet of a man accused of killing her in an MGM Grand hotel room.

On Jan. 29, Brittani Bailey’s boyfriend asked police to conduct a welfare check at her hotel room after he had not heard from her for several hours and his phone calls went unanswered, according to a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report.

Hotel security found Bailey dead on the bed with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. Detectives used surveillance footage from the hotel and cellphone records to identify a suspect.

On Feb. 4, detectives conducting surveillance noticed a man who matched the physical description of the suspect. The man was armed with a firearm suppressor, a handgun magazine and a semi-automatic handgun.

The man provided police with fake ID and he had other fake IDs on his person. During questioning at police headquarters, the man identified himself as 29-year-old Dandre Owens.

Owens said he found the gun and suppressor in the desert area near Blue Diamond Road. He told police he had no knowledge of Bailey’s death, but police found Bailey’s social security card in Owens’ wallet, the report stated. Owens told police he found the card along with the gun and suppressor near Blue Diamond Road.

Court records show Owens was charged with open murder, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, possessing a silencer and using the identification of another.

Owens remains in custody without bail and is due in court on April 29.

