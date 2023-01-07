45°F
Homicides

Polive investigate northeast Las Vegas homicide

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 7, 2023 - 9:59 am
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police detectives are investigating an overnight homicide in the northeast valley.

The death occurred in an apartment complex in the 800 block of North Lamb Boulevard, Metro Lt. Jason Johansson said in an email shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com. Follow @Marv_in_Vegas on Twitter.

