Pro basketball player among 2 arrested after missing woman’s remains found in desert

Two people including a former pro basketball player have been arrested and will face murder charges in connection with the disappearance of a woman whose remains were found in Henderson, Las Vegas police announced Sunday.

Marayna Rodgers’ remains were found in a desert area of Henderson, according to a Metropolitan Police Department news release issued Sunday.

The two arrested are Rodgers’ friend Sakari Harnden, 19, and her boyfriend, Chance Comanche, 27, police said. Comanche is reportedly a former NBA player who played one game for the Portland Trail Blazers in April 2023 and was a former NBA G League player.

Authorities believe that Harnden and Comanche are “responsible for the murder of Rodgers,” police said.

Sunday’s press release from Metro was headlined “Male and Female Execute Murder Plan.”

According to Metro, two people walked into a Metro substation on Dec. 7 just after 3:30 p.m. to report Rodgers missing. Police didn’t say who those people were.

Detectives learned that Rodgers had been out with friends on Dec. 5 and had a pre-arranged meeting with Harnden and Comanche.

“Since then, Rodgers had not been seen or heard from,” police said in the news release.

Early on, police “suspected foul play.” Investigators obtained evidence to arrest Harnden and Comanche for “their role in the kidnapping and disappearance of Rodgers,” police said.

Harnden was arrested Wednesday in Las Vegas on a kidnapping charge.

Comanche was arrested Friday in Sacramento, California, by the FBI’s Criminal Apprehension Team. His extradition to Nevada on a kidnapping charge is pending.

Comanche was formerly a player on the G League’s Stockton Kings, which is the G League affiliate of the NBA’s Sacramento Kings.

The Stockton Kings announced Friday, the same day he was arrested, that the team had released Comanche.

Both Harnden and Rodgers will face open murder charges, police added.

The Clark County coroner’s office confirmed it was Rodgers’ remains that were found in the desert area of Henderson, police said.

It was unclear when exactly Rodgers’ remains were found, but police said the remains were recovered because of information obtained after the arrests of Harnden and Comanche.

Where specifically the remains were found also wasn’t clear.

No further details about the allegations against Harnden and Rodgers were immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

