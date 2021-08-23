‘Property dispute’ led to shooting death in northwest Las Vegas

Beau Varney, 30, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Las Vegas police homicide and SWAT officers are presence involving a homicide investigation in the area of Rome and Decatur boulevards near the 215 Beltway, on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

A person who was shot to death Thursday after a property dispute in northwest Las Vegas has been identified.

Beau Varney, 30, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the Clark County coroner’s office, which ruled his death a homicide.

Police responded to a home on the 5300 block of Rome Boulevard, near Decatur Boulevard and the 215 Beltway after a reported shooting. Varney was found and taken to Centennial Hills Hospital Medical Center, where he died, police said.

Police said Varney was in an argument with Daniel Guillen, 32, when Guillen produced a gun and shot him. Some witnesses detained Guillen until police arrived and arrested him.

Guillen was initially booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a charge of open murder, but police said in an updated statement that the district attorney’s office was reviewing the murder charge. He was also booked on charges of carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said the argument was “over property” but did not elaborate.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.