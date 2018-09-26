Prosecutor: Las Vegas woman to plead guilty in deadly crash

A 25-year-old Las Vegas woman is expected to plead guilty this week to charges of second-degree murder and driving under the influence for a crash that killed an 8-year-old boy.

Aylin Alderette, 25 (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Levi Echenique (Facebook photo)

Aylin Alderette, who is being held on $1 million bail, faces more than 10 years behind bars for driving at more than 100 miles per hour under the influence of marijuana. Chief Deputy District Attorney Eric Bauman said Wednesday that Alderette is scheduled to enter a guilty plea on Friday.

Levi Echenique was killed and his parents, Briejet and Jose Echenique were injured in the wreck on Aug. 31, which police at the time characterized as “100 percent avoidable.”

Alderette’s red Chevrolet Camaro, heading south on Eastern Avenue, reportedly blew through a red light at Harmon Avenue and T-boned the family’s Dodge Avenger, sending it crashing into a third vehicle before coming to a stop on a sidewalk, police said at the time.

Toxicology results showed that Alderette was under the influence of marijuana, authorities said. An arrest report stated that Alderette demonstrated “slow reflexes by only slowing down to 81 mph for a red light that had been red for approximately three seconds.”

