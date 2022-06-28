Prosecutor: Suspect in Fremont shooting out on bail at time of killing

A teenager accused of killing a man and wounding a bystander in a shooting at the Fremont Street Experience appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Ruben Robles appears in court for the alleged shooting and killing of a man at the Fremont Street Experience at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae

The Fremont Street Experience at Fremont Street and Casino Center Boulevard, where police say one person died during a shooting early Sunday morning, on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Steel Brooks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teenager accused of killing a man and wounding a bystander in a shooting at the Fremont Street Experience was out on bail and awaiting sentencing on a separate case at the time of the slaying, a Clark County prosecutor said in court Tuesday.

Ruben Robles, 17, is facing one count each of murder, attempted murder and carrying a concealed gun without a permit.

The prosecutor told Justice of the Peace Joseph Sciscento that the teenager had previously been released on his own recognizance, but did not provide information on that case.

Sciscento then scheduled bail and preliminary hearings for July.

Las Vegas police alleged that Robles opened fire during a quarrel at the downtown Las Vegas tourist attraction.

The shooting occurred at 2:10 a.m. on June 19 in an area where visitors regularly gather to drink and enjoy live music under a mammoth canopy in the heart of downtown Las Vegas.

Raymond Renova, 23, died at University Medical Center, where the wounded bystander also was taken, police said.

Police said Renova was one of the people involved in the fight, but did not release additional information on what might have led to the quarrel.

The wounded bystander was expected to recover.

Robles, who was then age 16, was identified within two days, and a warrant for his arrest was issued a week ago.

He was arrested Friday in an east Las Vegas neighborhood, police said.

Shackled and in blue jail garb Tuesday morning, Robles answered questions from Sciscento with “yes, sir,” and “yes, your honor.”

Alex Spelman, Clark County, deputy special public defender, declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow @rickytwrites on Twitter.