Prosecutors to charge teen as adult in fatal drug deal shooting

Las Vegas police on Tuesday identified Victor Amezola as one of two teenagers who was previously arrested in connection with a fatal drug-related shooting in November.

Victor Amezola, who was 15 at the time of the fatal shooting, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday on one count of murder with use of a deadly weapon, and will be tried as an adult, jail records indicate. Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said Amezola was arrested in connection with the Nov. 22 death of 21-year-old Dakota Bublin.

On Dec. 9, Metro announced that two juveniles had been arrested in connection with the death.

Amezola’s case appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court records on Tuesday, but it was unclear what charges the other teenager is facing.

Officers found Bublin suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Nov. 22 after report of gunfire on the 8000 block of West Mesa Vista Avenue, near Hacienda Avenue and Buffalo Drive. Bublin was taken to University Medical Center, where died, the Clark County coroner’s office has said.

Metro said in the December press release that Bublin and a 15-year-old had “met up for a narcotics transaction.”

“At some point during the exchange,” both the teenager and Bublin pulled out handguns, and the teenager shot Bublin multiple times, police said. The teenager then fled in a black sedan.

The second juvenile arrested was suspected of driving the sedan. Both teenagers were arrested on suspicion of murder and conspiracy to commit murder, police said at the time.

Further information about his arrest was not immediately available.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Thursday, court records show.

