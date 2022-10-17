Public services set for slain Las Vegas police officer

The Metropolitan Police Department is inviting the community to join in celebrating the life and service of officer Truong Thai, who was shot and killed last week.

People gathered during a candlelight vigil for fallen Las Vegas police officer Truong Thai, on, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Las Vegas. Thai was killed in the line of duty Thursday morning. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal) @btesfaye

Officer Truong Thai (Metropolitan Police Department)

The Metropolitan Police Department is inviting the community to join in celebrating the life and service of officer Truong Thai, who was shot and killed last week while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Public visitation is set for 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 27 at King David Memorial Chapel, 2697 E. Eldorado Lane.

A funeral is set for 10 a.m. on Oct. 28 at Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson.

Thai, 49, was shot while responding to a call early Thursday near South University Center Drive and East Flamingo Road, according to the department.

Thai and officer Ryan Gillihan, 32, fired back at the shooting suspect, Tyson Hampton, 24, before Hampton drove off, Metro said at the time.

Police did not detail the circumstances of the domestic disturbance.

Hampton was arrested near South Eastern Avenue and East Desert Inn Road with minor injuries, Metro said. He faces a charge of murder with a deadly weapon, four counts of attempted murder, and one count each of battery with a deadly weapon and domestic battery.

Thai died the same day at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the torso, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

At a vigil Saturday night, Thai, who had been with the department since 1999, was remembered as a mentor, coach and brother. He also had a 19-year-old daughter, Jada.

In keeping with standard procedure, Gillihan was placed on paid leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.