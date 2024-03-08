52°F
Homicides

Public’s help sought in fatal shooting of woman, 69

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 7, 2024 - 5:34 pm
 
Lina Pigill (Metropolitan Police Department)
Police are asking the public’s help to find information possibly related to an early February shooting in the central valley that eventually killed a 69-year-old woman.

On Feb. 4 at about 11:45 p.m., Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a residence on the 1200 block of Burnham Avenue, near South Eastern Avenue, after a report of a woman with a head injury.

Lina Pigill was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center where it was determined she suffered from a gunshot wound.

She succumbed to her injury Feb. 23 and was pronounced dead.

Metro’s homicide detectives were notified and took over the investigation.

Detectives are urging anyone with information related to the shooting to contact Metro’s Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or go to crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Marvin Clemons at mclemons@reviewjournal.com.

