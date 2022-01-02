Quarrel between roommates ends in fatal shooting, police say

Police said officers responded about 11:30 a.m. to the complex in the 3200 block of Flamingo Road, just west of Pecos Road, where they found the female victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

Glenn Wright (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department).

A quarrel between roommates escalated into a fatal shooting Saturday morning in an east Las Vegas apartment, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The alleged shooter, Glenn Cornell Wright, 68, was being held at the Clark County Detention Center on a murder count, Las Vegas Justice Court logs show.

Police said officers responded about 11:30 a.m. to the complex in the 3200 block of Flamingo Road, just west of Pecos Road, where they found the female victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The woman died at the scene, police said.

Wright, who left the apartment after the shooting, was arrested “without incident,” said police, who did not share additional details.

Wright was slated to appear in court Sunday afternoon, logs show.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the victim’s identity.

This was the second killing investigated by Las Vegas police one day into the new year.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.