Read the final report from Las Vegas police on the Oct. 1 shooting

Read the final report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival.
WARNING: This report contains a graphic photograph of Stephen Paddock’s dead body.
Oct. 1 shooting final report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd
