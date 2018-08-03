Read the final report from Las Vegas police on the Oct. 1 shooting

Read the final report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on the Oct. 1, 2017, shooting at the Route 91 Harvest festival.

The broken window at Mandalay Bay remains on Oct. 2, 2017, the morning after 58 people were shot and killed at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas. Richard Brian/Las Vegas Review-Journal

WARNING: This report contains a graphic photograph of Stephen Paddock’s dead body.

Oct. 1 shooting final report from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department by Las Vegas Review-Journal on Scribd

