Red Mustang helps police identify murder suspect, report says

Las Vegas police said they identified a murder suspect through prior interactions they had with him when he was driving his “candy apple red” Ford Mustang.

Nathan Williams (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Court records indicate that Nathan Williams, 46, was arrested and charged with murder, robbery and burglary.

Williams is accused of fatally shooting Bryant Johnson, 46, in an apartment at 2730 E. Bonanza Road on April 5, police said.

Two women inside the apartment at the time of the shooting told police that Williams arrived to fight with Johnson. The women hid in a bathroom while the two men fought, and they recalled hearing two gunshots, according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department. The report was released Tuesday.

One of the women told police that Williams drove a “candy apple red hard top Ford Mustang,” with racing stripes and a white door, police wrote in the report.

Metro records revealed that Williams was pulled over in that Mustang on Nov. 28 near East Harmon Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard South and identified himself. The reason for the stop was not listed in the arrest report.

In the early hours of Christmas Day, Williams was arrested and booked on a DUI charge in his Mustang, according to the report.

Surveillance footage from Mojave Market, one block from the fatal shooting on April 5, showed Williams’ Mustang drive by.

Williams was arrested on the murder charge when he was pulling into the El Cortez parking garage, but he refused to give a statement to police, according to the arrest report.

The suspect was on parole at the time he was arrested, after being released from Nevada Department of Corrections custody in October 2020. In 2013, he pleaded guilty to robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, burglary and coercion, according to court records.

Williams had a criminal record dating back to 2001 in Las Vegas Justice Court. A note in the court documents indicated that Williams was a former member of the Gangster Disciples street gang in Illinois.

He is being held without bail and is scheduled to appear in court again May 16 for a preliminary hearing.

