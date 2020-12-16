Remains identified as man reported missing in 2000

The remains of a man reported missing more than 20 years ago were identified, according to a statement from the Metropolitan Police Department.

The remains of a man reported missing more than 20 years ago have been identified, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Aldo Araiza, 20, was reported missing July 31, 2000, police said in a statement Tuesday. His remains were found in 2004.

Police did not provide further details on when they were identified as Araiza’s.

Araiza’s family is expected to speak at a news conference Wednesday morning along with Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

