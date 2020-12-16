51°F
Remains identified as man reported missing in 2000

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 15, 2020 - 4:59 pm
 
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department headquarters in Las Vegas. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The remains of a man reported missing more than 20 years ago have been identified, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

Aldo Araiza, 20, was reported missing July 31, 2000, police said in a statement Tuesday. His remains were found in 2004.

Police did not provide further details on when they were identified as Araiza’s.

Araiza’s family is expected to speak at a news conference Wednesday morning along with Metro homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

