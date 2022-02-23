Remains of preschool boy found in Las Vegas freezer

The child was found in a home in the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Drive, police said Tuesday evening.

Police investigate the homicide of a preschool boy in the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Drive on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (David Wilson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The remains of a preschool-aged boy were found in a freezer inside a residence in northeast Las Vegas on Tuesday, police said.

Police obtained a warrant to search the home in the 4300 block of Saddle Brook Park Drive after a child brought a note to a Clark County School District elementary school written by the child’s mother that said the mother was being held against her will and that she did not know where her younger child was, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer. The woman believed her son was dead.

Detectives went to the house around 10 a.m., saw a man and woman get into a car and leave. The mother’s boyfriend, a man in his 30s, was detained, and the woman inside the car was the child’s mother.

“She stated she had not seen her child alive since Dec. 11,” Spencer said.

The woman also said her boyfriend had abused her, and she had not been allowed to leave the house or go into the garage. Police searched the house in the afternoon and found the child’s remains inside a freezer in the garage.

“We believe the child has been deceased since early December,” Spencer said.

The suspect, who was not identified, faces charges of kidnapping and open murder, Spencer said. The elementary school child who took the note to school was with other family members as of Tuesday night, according to Spencer.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.