Report details deadly Las Vegas firefight that killed man

The three men fired at least 23 rounds in six minutes. At 4:32 a.m. on Nov. 19, the Sportsman’s Royal Manor apartment complex at 5600 Boulder Highway erupted in gunfire.

It was 4:38 a.m. when it went quiet. By the end of the shootout, a police document shows, 26-year-old Joseph Clemons lay unresponsive in the parking lot, Marcus Bolden stumbled to his girlfriend’s apartment unit with several gunshot wounds to his pelvis, and Dangelo Gill took himself to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his hand.

Clemons and Bolden were taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where Clemons died of a gunshot wound to his head. His death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner, and Bolden was arrested three days later on a first-degree murder charge.

Gill, who Las Vegas police later learned was injured in the firefight, was taken into custody the same day for his part in the shootout. He faces one count of attempted murder with a deadly weapon.

According to Bolden’s arrest report, the suspect told police the shootout between the three men happened during a marijuana sale. The shots rang out almost immediately after the men met in between two apartment buildings, according to video footage detailed in the arrest report.

Gill fired his weapon first, police said, but it remained unclear why he began shooting.

During Clemons’ autopsy, a .22-caliber bullet was found in the victim’s brain — the same size caliber bullet, according to police, that was recovered from Bolden’s vehicle during a warranted search days earlier.

Both Bolden and Gill are being held at the Clark County Detention Center. Clemons’ death marked the 227th homicide in the county this year, and the 198th investigated by the Metropolitan Police Department.

