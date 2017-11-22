Report details man’s call to Las Vegas police after family violence

Marcus Maddox called police just before 5:55 p.m. Sunday and told them a woman had been badly beaten and a man had been shot in the head, according to his arrest report.

Marcus Maddox (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Beaten, bloodied and unable to speak, Tishia Maddox could only nod Sunday night when Las Vegas police asked if her husband had shot himself.

Marcus Maddox, 30, is accused of fatally stabbing his 12-year-old daughter and leaving his 15-year-old son for dead, then driving across the valley and attempting to kill his wife and himself.

An officer climbed through a window Sunday night and found Tishia Maddox face down on a bed at Siegel Suites on the 5200 block of East Craig Road, according to police records. She had suffered a severe wound to her forehead.

When the dispatcher asked when the injuries occurred, he said, “Earlier and right now.”

He then paused.

“Baby?” Marcus Maddox could be heard saying in the background. “I’m (expletive) sorry.”

Breathing heavily, he began to count, “One, two.”

“I love you baby,” he then said, followed by the sound of a gunshot.

When police arrived, they found Marcus Maddox with a gunshot wound to his head. A doctor was unable to determine what weapon was used to cause Tishia Maddox’s head wound.

Police have said they were unable to reach anyone Sunday night at Child Protective Services. County officials found the couple’s children in a Budget Suites room on the 8400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard South about 11:20 the next morning. At least 17 hours had passed before the children were found.

Under a recent order, Marcus Maddox was prohibited from having contact with his children until an investigation into a Nov. 9 sexual abuse allegation involving his daughter was closed.

He was booked in absentia Monday on various charges, including attempted murder and battery.

Marcus and Tishia Maddox and their 15-year-old son remain in critical condition at University Medical Center.

