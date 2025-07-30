Report: Horseshoe boss purchased key part of NYC gunman’s weapon

New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Tamura used an AR-15 style semiautomatic rifle in Monday’s shooting that he assembled using a lower receiver purchased by an associate.

This undated image provided by Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles shows Shane Tamura. (Nevada Dept. of Motor Vehicles via AP)

This image from surveillance video obtained by The Associated Press shows Shane Tamura outside a Manhattan office building on Monday, July 28, 2025 in New York. (AP Photo)

Shane Tamura’s supervisor at Horseshoe Las Vegas helped him purchase a key part of the weapon he used to kill four people in Manhattan before turning the gun on himself, according to a report from the New York Post.

Investigators with the New York Police Department traveled to Las Vegas to search Tamura’s northwest valley Desert Shores home and determine how he came to possess the weapon used in the shooting. Public records show Tamura and his family living in Las Vegas beginning in 2022.

Citing unidentified sources, the Post reported that Tamura’s boss at Horseshoe supplied the Palmetto State Armory lower receiver for the AR-15.

The receiver houses the trigger assembly, pistol grip and other components that allow the weapon to function and is classified as a firearm under federal law. Purchasing a receiver requires a background check.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams also confirmed that authorities had learned that the receiver had been purchased by an associate of Tamura.

“It is undetermined at this time if he played any role at all in planning or carrying out this action,” Adams said. “This is what the investigation would reveal. We are now attempting to identify him and question him at this time.”

Tamura worked in the surveillance department at Horseshoe, the company confirmed, saying they were cooperating with law enforcement.

Tamura had been scheduled to work a Sunday night shift but did not show up, according to Tisch. At that time, Tamura was somewhere between Colorado and the East Coast, on a journey that led him to 345 Park Ave. in Manhattan.

Those killed in the shooting include an off-duty police officer, a security guard, a senior executive and a real-estate firm employee. Others were injured.

Tisch said two groups of NYPD detectives would be in Las Vegas to conduct interviews and execute a search warrant at Tamura’s house. They also planned to visit where he legally purchased a revolver on June 12 using hisconcealed carry permit that he received from the Metropolitan Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.