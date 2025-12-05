Report: Las Vegas man went to 7-Eleven, told worker he killed his father

A Las Vegas man accused of killing his father told police that he had been killed by his father in a previous life, according to an arrest report.

Edwin R. Lora, 36, faces a charge of open murder, according to online Las Vegas Justice Court records, after he told Metropolitan Police Department investigators that he shot his father, listed in the arrest report as Edgar Dwight Davidson, three times in the head on Tuesday.

Davidson was pronounced dead at the scene, a residence in east Las Vegas near Eastern Avenue and Tropicana Avenue, by first responders Tuesday evening.

Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the arrest report, police were contacted by a 7-Eleven employee at a store near Eastern and Tropicana who said a man, later identified as Lora, told him he had “killed his father.”

Lora later told investigators, the report said, that he was “Jesus, dad is God.”

Lora said that a couple of hours after he shot Davidson, according to the report, he went to two neighbor residences to try to call for an ambulance, but nobody was home, so he went to the 7-Eleven store instead.

Detectives collected six bullet casings from a handgun. The victim’s identity, as of Friday afternoon, had not been confirmed by the Clark County coroner’s office.

As of Friday, Lora was listed as an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center, according to an online jail roster. Lora is scheduled for an initial court appearance on Monday.

