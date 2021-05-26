Report: Man said ‘kill me’ after confessing in toddler’s killing

A recently released arrest report details an altercation Terrell Rhodes had with police after he confessed to killing 2-year-old Amari Nicholson.

Terrell Rhodes, charged in the killing of Las Vegas toddler Amari Nicholson, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas on May 12, 2021.

Terrell Rhodes, charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy, Amari Nicholson, is led into the courtroom for his initial appearance at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

While being arrested in the murder of a missing 2-year-old earlier this month, Terrell Rhodes grabbed a detective’s firearm and said, “I’m gonna kill a m—————-,” according to a recently released report.

Las Vegas police said Rhodes, 27, confessed to killing his girlfriend’s missing toddler, Amari Nicholson, after the child had wet himself.

Amari vanished May 5 from the Emerald Suites apartment complex where he lived with Rhodes and his mother, Tayler Nicholson.

Rhodes initially told police that Amari had been kidnapped. The boy’s disappearance sparked a weeklong communitywide search before his body was found in a nearby apartment complex.

After confessing, Rhodes was placed in an interview room at the Metropolitan Police Department headquarters on Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to the new police report. His right hand was handcuffed to a secured mounting plate, while his left hand remained free.

“Let me out of here,” Rhodes said as he tried to pull his right hand free, according to the report. “I can’t go back.”

Detectives entered the room to calm Rhodes down, but he then got up on a chair before lunging across the interview room table and grabbing a detective’s gun from the holster on her right hip, the report states. Detectives struggled with Rhodes over the firearm before they were able to disarm him.

After being disarmed, Rhodes said, “I wanna die,” and “Kill me,” according to the report.

Rhodes is charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, four counts of assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon and four counts of resisting a police officer with the use of a firearm.

He had a court hearing last week but did not appear. Justice of the Peace Harmony Letizia said he would be quarantined for two weeks at the Clark County Detention Center, where he is being held without bail.

He is set to appear back in court Tuesday.

