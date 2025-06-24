92°F
Homicides

Report of ‘foul odor’ leads to man found dead in east Las Vegas

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 24, 2025 - 4:57 pm
 

A man was found dead inside a home in the east valley Sunday morning.

It happened at 11:06 a.m. at a home in the 5700 block of Coleridge Way.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police Department said they “received a call regarding a foul odor emanating from a residence on Coleridge Way. Officers arrived and entered the home for a welfare check and located a deceased male suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.”

Police homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation, which is still ongoing.

The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, is unknown.

