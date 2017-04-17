Report says North Las Vegas woman fatally shot brother over dog

Christie Reed (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The argument that led a woman to fatally shoot her brother April 10 happened after he allegedly stabbed her dog, according to her arrest report.

North Las Vegas police have not confirmed that the dog was stabbed. On Monday morning, police spokeswoman Ann Cavaricci declined to comment, citing the open investigation.

About 1:30 a.m. April 10, Darrell Reed was pronounced dead in the home he shared with his sister on the 5400 block of Dilly Circle, after police received a call from Christie Reed, 52, reporting she had accidentally shot her brother.

Christie Reed told officers she retrieved a handgun from her bedroom after her brother “stabbed her dog in the mouth.” According to the arrest report, Christie Reed claimed she slipped, causing the gun to go off and strike Darrell Reed in his leg.

Instead of calling 911, according to the report, she called friends to ask them what she should do before dragging her 63-year-old brother to the front door “with intentions of taking him to the hospital.” Christie Reed told police she left him near the doorway because he was too heavy, then decided to call police.

Christie Reed was taken into custody the same day and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of open murder. She is being held on $1 million bail.

This is the 53rd homicide in Clark County and the fifth investigated by North Las Vegas police this year.

