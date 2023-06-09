Resident shoots, kills suspected home intruder

Johansson said the shooter put his gun down and came outside to speak to police. The man he shot died at the scene.

A man shot a suspected home intruder Friday morning in west Las Vegas.

The shooter, a man in his 50s, lives alone in a house on the 1000 block of North Oak Tree Lane, near West Washington Avenue and North Valley View Boulevard, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson. The man called police around 3:30 a.m. to report that he shot a man in his 30s who was breaking into his house.

Johansson said the shooter put his gun down and came outside to speak to police. The suspected intruder died at the scene.

Officers were still speaking to neighbors, who had gathered outside by 7 a.m., to see if they had video or heard anything.

The homeowner also told police that he saw another person at the home, and Johansson said police were trying to determine whether anyone had seen the second suspect leaving the area.

Johansson did not have a description of a possible second suspect, and he would not say Friday morning if the shooter acted in self defense.

“I think we need to do more of our investigation to get there,” Johansson said. “There’s more factors that are involved that we need to interview and find out about to determine that. Those factors will be weighed with the district attorney’s office for a final conclusion.”

