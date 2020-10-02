Review examines death of man in police custody who said ‘I can’t breathe’ — WATCH LIVE

A public fact-finding review will be held Friday morning in the death of Byron Williams, an unarmed Black man who died last year in Las Vegas police custody.

Byron Williams, shown in an undated photo, died Sept. 5, 2019, after repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe” as a Las Vegas police officer knelt on his back. (Romanucci & Blandin)

Kelly Williams wipes away a tear while speaking during the National Day of Outrage rally outside the Regional Justice Center Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. Her father, Byron, died recently of a methamphetamine overdose while in police custody. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Kelly Williams, center, speaks during the National Day of Outrage rally in front of the Regional Justice Center, Oct. 28, 2019, in Las Vegas. Her father, Byron, died of a methamphetamine overdose while in police custody. (L.E. Baskow / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

A public fact-finding review will begin Friday morning in the death of Byron Williams, an unarmed Black man who died last year after repeatedly saying “I can’t breathe” as a Las Vegas police officer knelt on his back.

Relatives of Williams and his family’s legal team were expected to attend. His family is being represented by civil rights attorney Ben Crump and local attorney Antonio Romanucci.

In Clark County, a fact-finding review is scheduled only after the district attorney’s office already has made a “preliminary determination” that a fatal police shooting or in-custody death was justified. The process is meant to provide the public with transparency over deadly police interactions.

Friday marks the 78th review held since the process was adopted in 2013. Since its inception, not a single preliminary determination has been overturned following a fact-finding review.

In July, as protests over police brutality and racism erupted across the nation and in Las Vegas, District Attorney Steve Wolfson said that the fact-finding review “is not a perfect process because the involved officers that caused the death of one of our citizens cannot be forced to testify” and that the process “is probably ripe for review to determine if any more improvements could be made.”

Williams, 50, encountered Metropolitan Police Department officers Benjamin Vasquez and Patrick Campbell in the early hours of Sept. 5, 2019, when he was stopped for riding his bicycle without safety lights near Martin Luther King Boulevard and West Bonanza Road — located in a historically Black neighborhood near downtown Las Vegas.

According to police, Williams took off running, leading to a short chase before he was taken into custody at a nearby apartment complex. Police later said they found two baggies of a white substance, which tested positive for methamphetamine and hydrocodone, in Williams’ possession.

In a news conference held days after the man’s death, the Police Department released edited footage of the arrest. Williams could be heard saying “I can’t breathe” at least 17 times in the footage as he lay handcuffed on his stomach at the apartment complex.

Despite his pleas, Vasquez and Campbell would not let Williams up until other officers arrived with a patrol vehicle around 5:54 a.m., about 10 minutes after the officers first stopped Williams on his bike, Metro has said.

According to the footage, once the officers pulled the man off the ground, his body went limp, and the officers had to drag him to the patrol car, where they waited for medical help.

Then, for unknown reasons, Vasquez and Campbell shut off their body cameras for nearly 15 minutes. They would not be turned on again until 6:08 a.m., when paramedics arrived at the scene.

Williams was pronounced dead about a half-hour later at Valley Hospital Medical Center. His death was later ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office, which determined the “prone restraint” used by police that morning contributed to his death.

According to Williams’ family, unreleased footage of the encounter exists that shows the officers laughing and high-fiving as they dragged Williams’ limp body to the car. The unedited body camera videos have not been publicly released.

Metro previously denied a public records request from the Las Vegas Review-Journal for the footage, and according to Romanucci, one of the family’s lawyers, the department also has withheld the unedited footage from the family.

The unreleased videos were viewed by Williams’ family days after his death at Metro’s headquarters on Martin Luther King Boulevard, not far from where Williams was stopped by Vasquez and Campbell.

Last month, on the one-year anniversary of the man’s death, his family held a news conference demanding the release of the unedited body camera videos.

“This is what they’re allowed to do. They’re allowed to get out there and state their own narrative without the victims having a voice,” Romanucci said of law enforcement. “Where’s Byron’s voice? It’s in the grave.”

Vasquez and Campbell were placed on paid leave at the time of Williams’ death but have since returned to duty, according to Metro spokesman Aden OcampoGomez.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

