Road rage suspected in slaying of woman on I-15 in Las Vegas

A woman was found shot to death in her vehicle early Wednesday on Interstate 15 in Las Vegas in what authorities suspect may have been a killing motivated by road rage.

The 12:20 a.m. incident shut down I-15’s southbound lanes for hours, and the interstate remained closed at Spring Mountain Road as of 7:30 a.m., causing significant traffic headaches for morning commuters. Lt. Ray Spencer of the Las Vegas police homicide detail said he expected the interstate to reopen around 9 a.m.

Spencer said the Nevada Highway Patrol responded to the scene in what was originally thought to be a two-vehicle accident. The victim was found behind the wheel of a blue Nissan Sentra.

“When the coroner arrived on scene around 4 a.m. and began to examine the body the coroner discovered the victim, who is in late 30s, had a gunshot wound,” Spencer said.

Police believe the woman was shot as she was driving and that her vehicle collided with another vehicle that was not involved in the shooting. Spencer said the victim worked at a downtown area casino and was driving home when she was slain.

Police are seeking help from the public in solving the crime and are asking any witnesses to contact authorities.

