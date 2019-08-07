Road rage victim came to Las Vegas to celebrate birthday

Las Vegas police have expanded their search for dash cam video of a road rage incident that killed a California man as he drove on Interestate 15 on Monday evening.

Metropolitan Police Department officers block the Interstate 15 northbound ramp on Silverado Ranch Boulevard as homicide detectives investigate a fatal shooting on the interstate near the Blue Diamond exit. (Amanda Bradford/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are asking for the public’s help to identify suspects who fatally shot a California man in an apparent a road rage incident Monday evening on Interstate 15 as he was coming to the city to celebrate his birthday.

Police say the victim was driving a Chrysler 300 with a female passenger inside was heading northbound on I-15 when a white van pulled up next to it and the driver fired multiple shots, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The driver, who police say was in his 50s, was killed. His passenger was unharmed.

Police said Wednesday they are looking for any dash camera footage shot on I-15 northbound between Baker, California, and Russell Road in Las Vegas between 6 p.m. and 7:40 p.m. Monday .

Police previously told the Review-Journal they’re also looking for any videos from vehicles driving north on the 15 between Silverado Ranch and Blue Diamond between 7:30 and 7:40 p.m. Monday evening.

“If you are willing to share your video it may solve a murder,” homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said in a video appeal for assistance.

Anyone with information or footage is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or LVMPD at 702-828-3521.

