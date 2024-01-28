Robbery victims shot after chasing purported robbers, 1 killed, police say

One person was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting after they chased people who had robbed them, Las Vegas police said.

A pair robbed the victims at gunpoint in a home’s garage in the 5200 block of Greene Lane, near South Maryland Parkway and East Hacienda Avenue, police said.

The victims then chased after the purported robbers, and a fight and gunfire ensued a couple of blocks away, police said.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where one of them died and the other was determined to be in critical condition, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday evening.

The person who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

