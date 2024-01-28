55°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Robbery victims shot after chasing purported robbers, 1 killed, police say

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 27, 2024 - 6:44 pm
 
Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas Review-Journal)

One person was killed and another suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting after they chased people who had robbed them in a Las Vegas neighborhood, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

A pair robbed the victims at gunpoint in a home’s garage in the 5200 block of Greene Lane, near South Maryland Parkway and East Hacienda Avenue, police said.

The victims then chased after the purported robbers, and a fight and gunfire ensued a couple of blocks away, police said.

Both victims were rushed to a hospital, where one of them died and the other was determined to be in critical condition, police said.

No arrests had been made as of Saturday evening.

The person who died will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone with information can contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, reach out to Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
20 farming families use more water from the Colorado River than some states
20 farming families use more water from the Colorado River than some states
2
US Navy commander suffers heart attack, dies at Zion National Park
US Navy commander suffers heart attack, dies at Zion National Park
3
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
Nachos with 6 chips cost $24 in Las Vegas. Then came the X mob
4
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We’re going to win the swing state of Nevada’
Trump in Las Vegas: ‘We’re going to win the swing state of Nevada’
5
Adult bounce houses, adult drinks: Inside new Las Vegas attraction
Adult bounce houses, adult drinks: Inside new Las Vegas attraction
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Woman suspected in killing turns herself in at Las Vegas jail
Woman suspected in killing turns herself in at Las Vegas jail
20-year-old man jailed in fatal stabbing
20-year-old man jailed in fatal stabbing
5 officers ID’d in shootout with murder, carjacking suspect
5 officers ID’d in shootout with murder, carjacking suspect
North Las Vegas police ID suspect in fatal shooting
North Las Vegas police ID suspect in fatal shooting
Spat between NLV neighbors escalated to fatal shooting, police say
Spat between NLV neighbors escalated to fatal shooting, police say
‘It’s sort of frustrating’: UNLV gunman’s motive remains elusive, sheriff says
‘It’s sort of frustrating’: UNLV gunman’s motive remains elusive, sheriff says