Roommate arrested in 77-year-old woman’s death at Las Vegas apartment

A 77-year-old woman’s roommate faces a murder charge after she was found dead Saturday in their Summerlin senior living community apartment.

She was Elenore Swenson of Las Vegas, the Clark County coroner’s office said. She died of multiple injuries, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Her roommate, Stephan Williams, 54, was arrested in her death after police were called about 3:25 p.m. Saturday about a man breaking into the apartment above theirs, a Metropolitan Police Department release said.

Officers noticed a broken window to the apartment at Destinations Pueblo, 8600 Scholar Lane, near Lake Mead and Rampart boulevards, and commanded the man to exit. The man, identified by police as Williams, complied and was taken into custody.

Police found an injured and unresponsive woman on the floor inside the apartment with the busted window. She was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

Officers learned that Williams lived with another tenant in the unit directly below. They went to check on Williams’ roommate and found her on the floor, stabbed to death.

Williams was jailed Sunday in Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder with a deadly weapon, home invasion with a deadly weapon and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, jail records show.

He was denied bail, court records indicate.

A message seeking comment from the senior living facility was not immediately returned.

Swenson’s death marks the 11th homicide investigated by Metro this year, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

Metro asked anybody with information on the case to call homicide detectives at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

Earlier Saturday, a 70-year-old man was found dead of a gunshot wound to the neck in Henderson. His death was being investigated as Henderson’s third homicide of the year.

