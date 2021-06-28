Roommate arrested in fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas Valley

A man arrested on a murder charge in a fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas on Friday was a roommate of the victim, an arrest report says.

Kevin White (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Police say Kevin White, 54, shot Amos Lewis, 33, early in the morning. Lewis was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

He died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

White was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder and ownership/possession of a gun by a prohibited person, police records show.

Police were called to an apartment complex on the 3600 block of Angela Robin Street, near West Cheyenne Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, at 1:50 a.m., where officers found Lewis suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Surveillance video showed White arriving at the garage and getting into an argument with Lewis, according to the report. White shot Lewis and then drove away, the report says.

Roommates identified White as the man in the surveillance video, and he was later taken into custody. White denied shooting Lewis during a police interview, according to the report.

White was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

