102°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
draft-logo-phone draft-logo-tablet draft-logo-pc
Homicides

Roommate arrested in fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 28, 2021 - 12:12 pm
 
Kevin White (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
Kevin White (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man arrested on a murder charge in a fatal shooting in northwest Las Vegas on Friday was a roommate of the victim, a Metropolitan Police Department arrest report says.

Police say Kevin White, 54, shot Amos Lewis, 33, early in the morning. Lewis was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

He died of a gunshot wound to the chest, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

White was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of murder and ownership/possession of a gun by a prohibited person, police records show.

Police were called to an apartment complex on the 3600 block of Angela Robin Street, near West Cheyenne Avenue and Rainbow Boulevard, at 1:50 a.m., where officers found Lewis suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Surveillance video showed White arriving at the garage and getting into an argument with Lewis, according to the report. White shot Lewis and then drove away, the report says.

Roommates identified White as the man in the surveillance video, and he was later taken into custody. White denied shooting Lewis during a police interview, according to the report.

White was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

Contact Jonah Dylan at jdylan@reviewjournal.com. Follow @TheJonahDylan on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
Lack of monsoon rains in Las Vegas could end this week
2
Couple frustrated after Resorts World booking falls through
Couple frustrated after Resorts World booking falls through
3
‘My angel was fearless’: Service honors boy, 7, hikers found dead
‘My angel was fearless’: Service honors boy, 7, hikers found dead
4
MGM to activate 100-megawatt solar power array on Monday
MGM to activate 100-megawatt solar power array on Monday
5
Clark County’s ban on short-term rentals failed. Enter regulations.
Clark County’s ban on short-term rentals failed. Enter regulations.
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST