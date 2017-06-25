Second person killed in car shooting named by coroner

The monument sign for the Clark County Coroner (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The second person killed in a deadly car shooting has been named by the Clark County coroner’s office.

On June 13, Tory Barnett, 31, had been driving a rental car in the central Las Vegas Valley when one of the passengers opened fire, killing her and 36-year-old Jason Harvey.

Both died from multiple gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. A third person was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police have said that the car’s occupants most likely knew each other but have not listed specifics.

The Metropolitan Police Department has not reported any arrests made in connection to the double homicide.

