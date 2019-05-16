Second suspect arrested in 2017 fatal shooting in downtown Las Vegas

Samuel Arthur Moore was being held without bail on one count of murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 15, 2017, shooting death of Eric Thomas, 32.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

A second murder suspect wanted in a November 2017 shooting in downtown Las Vegas was arrested Wednesday, more than two months after a warrant for the 43-year-old man’s arrest was issued.

Samuel Arthur Moore was being held without bail Thursday at the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. Court records show that warrants for his arrest, as well as his 47-year-old codefendant, Yolanda Washington, were issued March 11, the same day probable cause was found.

Washington was arrested March 25 and has been in custody ever since at the detention center, according to the records. She was denied bail.

Court records do not identify any other suspects in the killing of Eric Thomas, 32.

Las Vegas police have said a passerby found Thomas bleeding in the roadway on the night of Nov. 15, 2017, near B Street and Van Buren Avenue. He was later pronounced dead from gunshot wounds to his head and back at a local hospital.

No other details were immediately available as arrest reports for the pair had not been released as of Thursday.

Moore is scheduled to appear in court Monday morning for a status hearing while Washington’s preliminary hearing is set for June 11, court records show.

