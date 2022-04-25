Second suspect arrested in October slaying of a woman

The shooting stemmed from an longstanding fight between two suspects and another man about “money obtained through covid loans.”

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A second suspect sought in the 2021 killing of a woman has been arrested, Las Vegas police records show.

Dravion Griley, was taken into custody Saturday and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on dozens of charges, including murder, attempted murder and shooting a gun into an occupied structure.

Griley, 21, is one of two people accused in the Oct. 30 shooting of Ashley Green, 26, at the Solaire Apartments, 1750 Karen Ave., the Metropolitan Police Department said at the time.

The shooting stemmed from a longstanding fight between Griley and Kaveon Phillips, 19, and another man about “money obtained through Covid loans,” police said.

Green was driving the third man when they were followed by another vehicle from which someone fired nine shots, police said.

Police said they used surveillance video to identify Phillips.

Phillips was arrested in late December. The following month, a grand jury indicted both suspects on 34 counts.

According to Clark County District Court records, both also are accused of shooting at the man on two previous occasions earlier in 2021.

Griley is due in court Monday morning.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.