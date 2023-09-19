Second suspect arrested in retired police chief’s hit-and-run killing — WATCH LIVE
Las Vegas police are providing an update Tuesday afternoon on the hit-and-run killing of Andreas Probst.
Las Vegas police say they have arrested a second suspected in the the hit-and-run killing of Andreas Probst.
They are providing details in an ongoing news conferecemat Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.
Probst, 64, was the retired California police chief whose August 14 death was seen in a shocking video featuring two males laughing while ramming him from behind, killing him.
Probst’s family will also be speaking at the news conference scheduled for 4:30 p.m.
