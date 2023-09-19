Second suspect arrested in retired police chief’s hit-and-run killing — WATCH LIVE

Las Vegas police are providing an update Tuesday afternoon on the hit-and-run killing of Andreas Probst.

Andreas Probst (Crystal Probst)

Taylor Probst, left, and Crystal Probst, right, daughter and wife of Andreas Probst, sign a memorial near the site of his death on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Probst, a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bike on Aug. 14, 2023, was a former California police officer. Metropolitan police determined the teenager who struck Probst did so intentionally. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Messages are written on a memorial for Andreas Probst, a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bike on Aug. 14, 2023, near the site of his death on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Metropolitan police determined the teenager who struck Probst, a former California police officer, did so intentionally. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Motorcycle police officers arrive to a memorial for Andreas Probst, a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bike on Aug. 14, 2023, near the site of his death on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Metropolitan police determined the teenager who struck Probst, a former California police officer, did so intentionally. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Loved ones of Andreas Probst, a cyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run while riding his bike on Aug. 14, gather for a memorial near the site of his death on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023, in Las Vegas. Metropolitan police determined the teenager who struck Probst did so intentionally. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

Las Vegas police say they have arrested a second suspected in the the hit-and-run killing of Andreas Probst.

They are providing details in an ongoing news conferecemat Metropolitan Police Department headquarters.

Probst, 64, was the retired California police chief whose August 14 death was seen in a shocking video featuring two males laughing while ramming him from behind, killing him.

Probst’s family will also be speaking at the news conference scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

Contact Brett Clarkson at bclarkson@reviewjournal.com.