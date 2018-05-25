Second suspect arrested in slaying of Pahrump man in Las Vegas

Cathrine Alice Hay, 29, faces charges of murder in the first-degree and conspiracy to commit murder, booking logs show. Her alleged co-conspirator, 35-year-old Joel Serrano, was booked a day earlier on the same charges.

A second arrest was made Thursday by Las Vegas police in Monday’s early morning shooting that left one man dead in the central valley.

Cathrine Alice Hay, 29, faces charges of murder in the first-degree and conspiracy to commit murder, booking logs show. Her alleged co-conspirator, 35-year-old Joel Serrano, was booked a day earlier into the Clark County Detention Center on the same charges.

Dennis Keith Dillard Jr., 50, was found behind the wheel of his SUV about 12:30 a.m. on Monday suffering from gunshot wounds on the 4900 block of Rogers Street, near Tropicana Avenue and Arville Street, where he had crashed his vehicle.

Police said a passerby reported the crash and saw Dillard’s gunshot wounds when he approached the SUV to check on him. Dillard had been shot in the chest at a nearby warehouse parking lot on Bond Street, police said.

Dillard tried to flee but drove his vehicle into several buildings and cars before eventually crashing into a light pole a few hundred yards away, police said. The Pahrump man died at University Medical Center of multiple gunshot wounds, and his death was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner.

Both Hay and Serrano are being held without bail at the county jail, records show.

